UAE woman sets record by visiting over 200 countries in less than 87 hours

Dubai: A woman from UAE, Dr. Khawla Al Romaithi visited all seven continents in less than 87 hours. During her journey, she visited 208 countries.

Revealing the reason for visiting these countries, the woman said that as UAE is the home of around 200 nationalities, she wanted to know their culture and tradition.

Difficult journey

Sharing her experience, the woman said that it was a difficult task as such a journey demands patience.

At many points during her journey, she thought of returning home, however, her family and friends motivated and encouraged her to continue her travel.

Record-breaking achievements

The woman said that she wanted to prove that Emiratis can also achieve extraordinary record-breaking milestones.

Talking about the extraordinary record-breaking achievements of the UAE, she said that the tallest building in the world is located in the country.