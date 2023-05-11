UAE: World’s largest ocean restoration project ‘Dubai Reefs’ unveiled

Abu Dhabi: Dubai will open the world’s largest ocean restoration and ecotourism project called Dubai Reefs.

URB, a developer of sustainable cities, has announced its ideas for “Dubai Reefs,” a floating living laboratory for marine restoration and ecotourism that intends to create more than 30,000 employment opportunities in the green economy.

Dubai Reefs consists of a sustainable floating community of marine research, regeneration and ecotourism. It includes residential, hospitality, retail, educational and research facilities.

It aims to accelerate the marine science and conservation capacity of Dubai, whilst building the most diverse artificial reef, covering 200 square kilometres. It also aims to create a home to more than 1 billion corals and 100 million mangrove trees.

The project will offer unique experiences in marine ecotourism with several floating eco-lodges, all powered by 100 per cent renewable energy from various types of solar and hydroelectric energy.

Depending on when the project is funded, the first phase could be realised by 2025 to 2030

URB CEO, Baharash Bagherian, said, “The health of our cities is intrinsically tied to the health of our oceans. The ocean is the source of life controlling everything. Given that everything on our planet is connected, a healthy ocean is a healthy city.”

“Our ocean will be entirely different by the end of the century if we don’t take action today. We need an entrepreneurial spirit in the planning of coastal cities and the types of infrastructure as well as developments that are linked to the ocean.”

“As an innovative coastal city, Dubai is best positioned to lead such a transformation. Beyond creating a unique resilient destination for ecotourism and marine research, Dubai Reefs aims to become a blueprint for ocean living, whilst mitigating the impacts of climate change,” he added.