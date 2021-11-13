UAE: Worshipers offer Salaat Al Istisqaa for rain and prosperity

Mosques across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were a little different on Friday as a special congregational prayer was held before the regular Friday prayers (Salaat Al Jummah).

Worshippers offered Salaat Al Istisqaa, which is a special prayer call to God to bless the country with rain and mercy.

The directive for this prayer was given by President of UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to worshippers to offer prayers for rain in mosques across the country, following in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

This isn’t the first time that these prayers were held in the country. Salaat Al Istisqaa was performed in 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010 — usually between November and December, according to Khaleej Times’.