UAE’s Covid-19 cases surge amid Omicron wave

Abu Dhabi: While single-day COVID-19 infections in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are going beyond 100, global reports showcase the rapidly-spreading omicron variant.

While infections have risen slightly in recent days, daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21.

According to a bulletin issued by the country medical and health department on Saturday, UAE recorded as many as 266 positive cases of COVID-19.

تُجري وزارة الصحة 235,367 فحص ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات، وتكشف عن 266 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا المستجد، 118 حالة شفاء، وعدم تسجيل أي حالة وفاة خلال 24 ساعة الماضية. #يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/SVN3hRdLcK — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) December 18, 2021

Case numbers were up from 234 on Friday, while 200 were recorded on Thursday and 148 on Wednesday.

It also confirmed that no COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 2,151, since Friday, December 10. However, two people have reportedly died of the virus.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 18 is 743,852, while total recoveries stand at 738,505.

The country’s extensive testing campaign and vaccination drive have been cited as key to controlling the spread of infection.

According to official data, 100 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of the vaccine, while more than 91 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Abu Dhabi border scanners for COVID-19 in place for commuters from today

In the wake of the growing number of new cases rising the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has resumed the use of facial COVID-19 scanners to enter the emirate from within the UAE from Sunday, December 19.

Authorities will use EDE scanners to check people for COVID-19 infection at the border entry point to the Capital.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter the emirate from within the UAE and approved the use of EDE scanners at entry points. pic.twitter.com/6cRyvfS292 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 15, 2021

Anyone with signs that they may have the virus will be sent for a free rapid antigen test which delivers results in about 20 minutes.

As the country gears up for the festive season, authorities in the UAE have announced the COVID safety protocols for taking part in Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that the omicron variant is spreading rapidly, even in countries with high immunity.

The variant is believed to be more transmissible than the delta variant, the WHO said.