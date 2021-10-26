UAPA against Kashmiri students for ‘supporting Pak in T20 match’

By IANS|   Published: 26th October 2021 10:11 am IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered FIRs against students of two medical colleges in Srinagar city for raising pro-Pakistan slogans on World Cup T20 victory of Pakistan over India.

Police said two FIRs have been registered under the prevention of unlawful activities act (UAPA) against the students of SKIMS medical college and government medical college Srinagar.

“Students of these two colleges raised Pro-Pakistan slogans after Pakistan won the T20 World cup match against India on Sunday,” police said.

