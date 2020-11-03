Uber deploys 100 e-rickshaws in Delhi for last mile connectivity

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Uber on Tuesday announced it has deployed 100 e-rickshaws across 26 Delhi Metro stations for the last-mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes.

Riders will be able to book e-rickshaws on the Uber app available at the following stations on Metro’s blue line: Ashok Park Main, Dabri Mor, ESI Basaidarapur, Inderlok, Janakpuri east, Janakpuri west, Kanhaiya nagar metro, Keshav Puram, Madipur, Mayapuri, Moti Nagar, Paschim Vihar East and more.

“This launch is just one of the many steps we are taking to operationalize our vision of building a self-sustaining ecosystem which will cater to the country’s growing need for clean transport solutions,” Shiva Shailendran, General Manager, North and West India, Uber said in a statement.

Over the past few months, Uber has also launched a slew of safety measures, such as the ‘Go Online Checklist’ and a mandatory mask policy for riders, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, and mandatory driver education around Covid-19 related safety protocols.

Riders and drivers can also cancel a trip, without penalty, if the other person is not wearing a mask.

Uber said it is distributing over three million masks and 200,000 bottles of disinfectants and sanitisers to drivers, free of cost.

Source: IANS