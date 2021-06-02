Uber pledges Rs 3.65 crore for Covid relief package

Bengaluru: Uber on Wednesday announced Rs 3.65 crore free rides package, which includes facilitating transportation of life-saving oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other critical medical equipment to strengthen India’s healthcare system during a devastating second wave of Covid-19.

Uber has been channelling support through partnerships with several NGOs specialised in mobilising emergency assistance to save and sustain lives.

“I’m proud to announce that Uber is committing Rs 3.65 crore in emergency aid for supporting our communities to overcome this deadly second Covid wave. Our partnerships with NGOs are providing mobility support to their volunteers who are working tirelessly to save lives. It’s heartening to see the country and its citizens come together to fight the pandemic. Uber is committed to using its mobility network to build hope and help save lives!” said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India, and South Asia, in a statement.

Earlier in May, Uber launched its first partnership with Go Dharmic, a UK-based NGO, to support their volunteers in responding to Covid emergencies in Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad.

The association has helped provide live-saving oxygen support to 725 people, distribute over 33,000 fresh meals and ration kits, and additionally support 15 Covid care facilities with 1,675 medical packs and 250 hospital beds.

Uber has also inked partnerships with three other NGOs: American India Foundation; Project Mumbai and The Good Quest Foundation. In the coming few weeks Uber will identify additional NGOs and support their critical missions with more free rides.

As part of its larger commitment to help communities recover, Uber will continue supporting India’s ongoing vaccination drive where it has already pledged free rides worth Rs 10 crore for citizens travelling to and from authorized vaccination centres.