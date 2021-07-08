Ubisoft to reportedly replace ‘Assassin’s Creed’ with new live-service game

Washington: Ubisoft has officially confirmed the existence of a new Assassin’s Creed game codenamed ‘Infinity’, after a report detailed the new online service-based game.

According to The Verge, while Ubisoft’s announcement doesn’t shed much light on what form the new game will take, reports claim that it will be an evolving online game similar to the likes of Fortnite or GTA Online.

‘Infinity’ marks what is likely to be the biggest change in the franchise’s history since its debut in 2007. Until now, Ubisoft has tended to release a new standalone Assassin’s Creed game once every one or two years, each focused on a single location and time period.

But according to the new report, ‘Infinity’ will feature multiple connected settings that may look and play differently, and this number may expand over time. The new game is reportedly years away from release.

The new title also marks a shift in how Ubisoft develops Assassin’s Creed games, the company said. While previous game titles have generally been led alternatively by its teams in Montreal and Quebec City, the new game is being developed under a “collaborative, cross-studio structure” between the two studios.

“Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft,” the company said.

The development of the title has reportedly been impacted by a recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations that emerged against senior Ubisoft employees last year. Employees are reportedly angry that managers accused of misconduct are still in senior positions within the company.

As per The Verge, a spokesperson for Ubisoft told, “Any employee that had allegations and remains at Ubisoft has had their case rigorously reviewed by a third party and were either exonerated or underwent appropriate disciplinary actions.”