Uddhav Thackeray dials PM, Amit Shah

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the past two days, official sources said here on Wednesday.

On Monday, Thackeray spoke with Shah amd followed up with a call to PM on Tuesday.

Though officials are tightlipped about the details, it’s believed the CM may have discussed the issue of his nomination to the Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota.

The Maharashtra Cabinet presided over by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has twice passed resolutions this month, urging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to nominate Thackeray from his quota of two council seats.

Thackeray, who took over as CM on November 28 last year, must get elected to either house of state legislature by May 28 to avert a constitutional crisis in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: IANS

