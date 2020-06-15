menu
Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law dead

Posted by Qayam Published: June 15, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Mumbai: Madhav Patankar, the father-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died at a private hospital here on Monday, an official from the medical facility said.

A senior Shiv Sena leader also confirmed the news of death of 76-year-old Patankar after prolonged illness.

His daughter Rashmi Thackeray is the wife of the state chief minister and is also the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Source: PTI

