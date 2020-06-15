menu
search
15 Jun 2020, Mon
  • Latest
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

UG, PG exams in Telangana: High level meeting to be held

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Published: June 15, 2020, 8:27 am IST
UG, PG exams in Telangana: High level meeting to be held

Hyderabad: A high level meeting will be held on June 18 in Telangana. It will discuss about the various courses to begin for the academic year 2020-2021. The meeting will also explore the possibilities of conducting exams of Post Graduate (PG) and Under Graduate (UG) courses and will discuss about scheduling exams for the said courses.

Education minister B Sabita Indira Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials will attend the meeting.

Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved