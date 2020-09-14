UGC NET exam postponed

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education’s testing agency on Monday postponed the National Eligibility Test (NET) after its dates were clashing with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam.

Earlier schedule of UGC NET exam

The NET was scheduled to be conducted from September 16 to September 25. It will now be conducted September 24 onwards.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. In view of that, UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from September 24 onwards,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

Reason for postponement

“This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently,” she added.

The June 2020 exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August.

Source: PTI
