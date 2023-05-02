UIDAI allows users to verify email IDs, mobile numbers seeded with Aadhaar

New Delhi: Keeping user benefits in mind, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

It had come to the notice of the UIDAI that in some instances, residents were not aware or sure about which of their mobile numbers is seeded to their Aadhaar.

Hence residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number.

Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily, IT ministry sources said.

The facility can be availed under Verify email/mobile Number’ feature on the official website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/) or through mAadhaar App.

It has been developed for the residents to verify that their own email or mobile number is seeded with respective Aadhaar.

This feature gives confirmation to residents that email or mobile number under his or her knowledge is only seeded to respective Aadhaar, sources informed further.

It also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs residents to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish so.

In case the mobile number is already verified residents will see a message like, the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records’, displayed on their screen.

In case a resident does not remember the mobile number, she or he has given during enrolment she or he can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on the My Aadhaar portal or mAadhaar App.

If a resident wants to link an email or mobile number with Aadhaar or wants to update her or his email or mobile number, she or he may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.