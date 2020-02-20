UIDAI cancels enquiry in Hyderabad

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has cancelled the enquiry scheduled to be held on today 20 February 2020.

A notice issued by Deputy Director of UIDAI regional office, Hyderabad was sticked at Mega Garden function hall on Chandrayangutta Road in Balapur.







According to the notice further course of action in this regard has already been communicated to each Aadhar card holder through a letter by speed post to their address mentioned in Aadhar.

The UIDAI on Tuesday said its Hyderabad office has sent notices to 127 people for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar numbers on “false pretences” but asserted these have nothing to do with citizenship.

The notices were issued after reports from the police, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said.

SIASAT NEWS