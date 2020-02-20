menu
search
20 Feb 2020, Thu Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

UIDAI cancels enquiry in Hyderabad

Posted by Mohammed Hussain Updated: February 20, 2020, 11:10 am IST
UIDAI cancels enquiry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has cancelled the enquiry scheduled to be held on today 20 February 2020.

A notice issued by Deputy Director of UIDAI regional office, Hyderabad was sticked at Mega Garden function hall on Chandrayangutta Road in Balapur.

According to the notice further course of action in this regard has already been communicated to each Aadhar card holder through a letter by speed post to their address mentioned in Aadhar.

Also Read
“False” Aadhar: UIDAI confirms 127 persons served notices in Hyd

The UIDAI on Tuesday said its Hyderabad office has sent notices to 127 people for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar numbers on “false pretences” but asserted these have nothing to do with citizenship.

The notices were issued after reports from the police, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said.

SIASAT NEWS

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved