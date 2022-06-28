Ujjal Bhuyan sworn in as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 28th June 2022 10:29 am IST
Telangana Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.
Telangana Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

Hyderabad: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and some of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and senior officials were present on the occasion.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SC collegium recommends Ujjal Bhuyan as Telangana chief justice

Born on August 2, 1964, in Guwahati, Justice Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011, and confirmed on March 20, 2013.

He was transferred to the Bombay High Court and took oath as a judge on October 3, 2019. The judge was transferred to Telangana High Court on October 22, 2021.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button