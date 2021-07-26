UK court declares Vijay Mallya bankrupt

Mallya has been denied any right to appeal against the bankruptcy decision

By ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 26th July 2021 11:24 pm IST
London, May 14 (PTI) In a major setback, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Thursday lost his application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court, weeks after the London High Court rejected his appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The 64-year-old businessman had 14 days to file this application to seek permission to move the higher court on the High Court judgment from April 20, which dismissed his appeal against a Westminster Magistrates' Court extradition order certified by the UK Home Secretary. The latest ruling will now go back for re-certification and the process of extradition should be triggered within 28 days. The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mallya's appeal to certify a point of law was rejected on all three counts, of hearing oral submissions, grant a certificate on the questions as drafted, and grant permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. The government of India's response to the appeal application was submitted earlier this week. The leave to appeal to the Supreme Court is on a point of law of general public importance, which according to experts is a very high threshold that is not often met.

London: Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya on Monday (local time) was declared bankrupt by a British court allowing Indian banks to pursue his assets worldwide.

The Companies and Insolvency Court of UK passed the ruling, according to a statement of the UK High Court press office.

The Companies Court (now part of the Insolvency and Companies List) is a specialist court within the Chancery Division of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, which deals with certain matters relating to companies.

MS Education Academy

Mallya has been denied any right to appeal against the bankruptcy decision.

The decision was announced at an oral hearing today.

Mallya, the owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, owes more than Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of banks in principal and interest.

The petitioners were State Bank of India (SBI)-led consortium of 13 Indian banks, including Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Federal Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Mysore, UCO Bank, United Bank of India and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co Pvt Ltd.

The ruling is being seen as a major victory for the consortium of Indian banks pursuing debts owed by the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya fled to the UK and has been fighting on multiple fronts to avoid extradition to India.

He remains on bail after he was ordered to be extradited in December 2018 by Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London – a ruling he has repeatedly tried and failed to overturn.

The 65-year-old fugitive businessman has exhausted legal procedures available to him to fight the government’s effort to extradite him to India. The UK government is dealing with a “confidential matter” pertaining to Mallya. There is speculation that Mallya has sought political asylum in the UK.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button