UK, EU admit wide gaps in post-Brexit trade talks

London, Nov 5 : The UK and the European Union (EU) have admitted that wide differences remained on some difficult issues following the conclusion of two weeks of intensive post-Brexit trade negotiations.

“Progress made, but I agree with @MichelBarnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues. We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty,” the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost tweeted on Wednesday night.

Also taking to Twitter, Michel Barnier, EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, said that “despite EU efforts to find solutions, very serious divergences remain in Level Playing Field, Governance and Fisheries”, Xinhua news agency reported.

“These are essential conditions for any economic partnership. The EU is prepared for all scenarios,” Barnier added.

The UK and the EU resumed talks on October 22 after negotiations stalled following the bloc’s summit earlier last month, with Downing Street insisting there was no point in resuming discussions unless there was a change in stance from the regional bloc.

The two sides started their lengthy and bumpy post-Brexit talks in March after the UK ended its EU membership on January 31, trying to secure a future trade deal before the transition period expires at the end of this year.

