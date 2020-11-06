UK Foreign Secretary self-isolates after Covid-19 contact

London, Nov 6 : UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has self-iolated after being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The Foreign Secretary was today informed that an individual with whom he has been in recent close contact with has tested positive for coronavirus,” Xinhua news agency quoted a report by the Independent newspaper citing an informed source as saying.

“In line with Government regulations and NHS (National Health Service) track and trace rules, the Foreign Secretary has taken immediate steps to self-isolate for the required period. He will continue to work remotely during this time,” the source added.

It is understood that Raab himself has not tested positive, but he will have to isolate for 14 days following the guidance.

The latest development came as England on Thursday entered into a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the onset of the pandemic in the UK.

Under the lockdown, people in England will only be allowed to leave their homes for specific reasons, such as education, work or food shopping.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will close across the country except for takeaways.

Non-essential shops, hairdressers and leisure and entertainment venues will also be shut.

Unlike the first lockdown, schools, colleges and universities will remain open and those who cannot work from home, such as construction or manufacturing workers, will be encouraged to continue going to their workplaces.

The UK is the ninth country to reach the grim milestone of a million coronavirus cases after the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina and Colombia.

The country’s overall caseload and death toll stood at 1,126,469 and 48,210, respectively.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.