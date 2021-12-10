UK: Muslim students pray in cold after teacher kicks them out

A school in Manchester issued an apology after a video of Muslim students praying outside the school in chilly weather was circulated over the internet.

Students from the Oldham Academy North in Manchester were seen conducting their Friday prayers outside the school premises on a pavement after a teacher allegedly threw them out of the classroom during lunch break.

The video shared by 5 Pillars on Facebook alleges that the teacher broke up the students, shouting at them, and kicked them out of the class, as they stood to pray their congregational Friday prayers.

The video shows at least eight male students praying outside in the cold as their supervisor, wearing a low visibility jacket, slowly walks behind them.

The school issued an apology on Twitter, stating that a probe has been launched into the matter. They also informed of a ‘prayer facility’ specifically for those who choose to pray.

In light of recent events at the Oldham Academy North please see a joint statement from the Oldham Interfaith Forum, Oldham Council and the Oldham Academy North. pic.twitter.com/0c6Eftwbec — Oldham Council (@OldhamCouncil) December 3, 2021

“We are incredibly proud of our diversity at The Oldham Academy North and consider it our greatest strength. We want to reassure everyone that we would never force anyone to pray outside,” said the Academy.

“Our students, staff, and our communities mean more to us as an academy than anything else. We will always do everything in our power to ensure they are given the very best opportunities in life,” they added.