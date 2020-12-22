UK passenger tests Covid-19 positive in Chennai, sample sent to NIV

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 11:09 am IST
Chennai, Dec 22 : A passenger, who arrived here from London, has tested positive for Covid-19, health department officials said on Tuesday, adding that the test sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to check whether it is the new mutant variant of the virus.

The passenger has been transferred to the Kings Institute Hospital here and is currently under quarantine.

No other details about the infected person was immediately available.

On Monday, India suspended all flights to and from the UK until December 31 as a precautionary measure following the discovery of the fast-spreading new Covid-19 variant in Britain.

