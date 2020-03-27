menu
UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Posted by Sana Sikander Updated: March 27, 2020, 5:24 pm IST
UK PM Boris Johnson - Photo: AFP

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” he said on Twitter. 

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

The United Kingdom has so far reported 11,658 cases and 578 deaths. 140 have been recovered.

Source: With Agency Inputs

