UK PM to detail new Covid-19 measures on Oct 12

London, Oct 10 : UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to MPs on October 12 detailing new restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in England.

A letter from Edward Lister, Johnson’s chief strategic adviser to MPs in the North West of England and seen by the BBC states that “it is very likely that certain local areas will face further restrictions”.

The letter said that the government was hoping to “finalise these details as soon as possible” amid “rising incidence in parts of the country”.

It also cites the “engagement that is taking place today and during the course of the weekend with local authority leaders in your region”.

A set of measures being discussed “present difficult choices. We must seek to strike the right balance between driving down transmission, and safeguarding our economy and society from the worst impact”, the BBC quoted the letter as further saying.

Under a three-tier system, areas will face differing rules based on case severity.

Under the new restrictions, pubs and restaurants could be closed in parts of northern England and the Midlands – where some of the highest numbers of cases are occurring – while a ban on overnight stays is also being considered.

The details of each tier, including the level of infection at which an area would qualify for it and the nature of the restrictions, are being debated this weekend.

Pressure was mounting on Johnson to consider tighter restriction measures as the country continues to see a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK reached 578,390, while the death toll stood at 42,769.

