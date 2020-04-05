UK PM’s fiancee Carrie Symonds recovering from COVID symptoms

London: Fiancee of UK Prime Minister Boris Johson, Carrie Symonds who was witnessing COVID symptoms revealed that she is feeling stronger after a week of rest.

She wrote, “I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend”.

It may be mentioned that Symonds is pregnant and expecting baby later this year.

Johnson and Symonds are the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street.

Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Recently, Johnson had disclosed that he has tested positive for coronavirus but will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

He becomes the second high-profile British leader to test positive for coronavirus after Prince Charles, the heir to the the throne.

Some ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Coronavirus cases in UK

In the UK, the death toll due to coronavirus has exceeded 4, 313 with at least 708 new deaths in last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the UK as on Saturday is 41, 903.

