UK police appeal for witnesses after Dussehra, Bathukamma attack

London: The United Kingdom (UK) police have appealed for information after two men of Indian heritage were targeted in a suspected racially aggravated assault by masked youths during a Dussehra and Bathukamma celebration in northern England.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement on Tuesday, October 20, that the incidents took place on Saturday night, October 17, following a Hindu event of Dussehra and Bathukamma at Ossett Town Hall in Wakefield.

“A man was leaving the event when he received verbal abuse from a suspect. He was then struck on the back of the head, possibly by a bottle, causing an injury to his head,” the police said in a statement.

“A second man was also hit on the head, possibly by a bottle, and punched, causing him to fall to the floor and injuring his face,” it stated.

Hindu families gathered in town hall for celebration

According to local community groups, families from the Hindu community had gathered at the hall in Ossett to celebrate the two autumn festivals.

Organisers said the celebration was proceeding as planned until those stepping outside began to encounter groups behaving in a “threatening and confrontational way”.

“We recognise the distress this incident has caused to those attending Saturday’s event and to the wider Hindu community,” said Inspector Andrew Dickinson of Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team at West Yorkshire Police.

“Everyone has the right to attend community events safely and without fear. We are treating these assaults seriously and are working to ensure those responsible are held accountable,” he said.

Organisers suspect intimidation attempt

The inspector said his officers are appealing for information about a group of youths who were seen around the Town Hall on Saturday evening, particularly those who were seen riding Sur-Rons or E-bikes at the time of the incident.

The organisers of the festivities have expressed fear that the incident was intended to intimidate attendees. While they have not reached a conclusion on the motive behind the assaults, the organisers have urged West Yorkshire Police to examine whether the evidence points to a “hate-related or discriminatory element alongside any other offences”.

The incident comes days after the release of the official UK Home Office hate crime statistics, which revealed a 15 per cent rise in anti-Hindu attacks in 2025-26 from the previous year.

The annual percentage increase was the same as anti-Muslim hate crimes and higher than the 10 per cent hike in anti-Jewish attacks under the “perceived religion of the victim” category of the analysis released earlier this month.