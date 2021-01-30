UK police impressed with New Zealand-designed hijab uniform, trialing prototype

Leicestershire: The UK’s Leicestershire Police not only got impressed with New Zealand’s decision of introducing hijab into uniform but also trialing prototype for their female staff members.

The Health and Safety team is currently trialing the hijab that is being worn by trainee Constable Khadeejah Mansur.

It may be mentioned that the New Zealand Police had introduced hijab into their official uniform to encourage more Muslim women to join.

New Zealand Police said that the work to develop the hijab for its uniform began in 2018. Constable Zeena Ali was the first recruit to request it as part of her uniform and was invited to take part in the development process.

Designing the hijab uniform

During the designing of the hijab, New Zealand Police undertook international conversations and collated samples from other Police worldwide.

As per the New Zealand Police release, the consultation was done with Muslim women who were involved in fabric research, extensive pattern sampling, prototyping and trialing.

Constable Zeena Ali

Constable Ali, who was born in Fiji and moved to New Zealand as a child, had told the New Zealand Herald that she decided to join the police after the Christchurch terror attack.

“It feels great to be able to go out and show the New Zealand Police hijab as part of my uniform,” she added.