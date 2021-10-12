UK police officers face hundreds of sexual assault allegations

London: At least 750 sexual misconduct accusations were made against serving police officers across the UK between the year 2016 and 2020, new data has revealed.

According to figures obtained by PA Media’s Radar service from 31 police forces, most complaints, where gender was recorded, were against male police officers, reports Xinhua news agency.

A spokesperson said: “Each case reported represents a serious betrayal of the trust and confidence that individuals should have in the police. It is behaviour which can never be justified or condoned.”

Of the total number logged by forces over the last five years, at least 34 resulted in dismissals.

The allegations could be historical, and the responses did not indicate whether any of the officers were on duty at the time, according to the BBC.

Also Read Myanmar’s Suu Kyi pleads not guilty to breaking virus rules

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which oversees the police complaints system, said it was down to forces to “stamp out” any abuse of police powers.

The latest figures came after Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that an inquiry will be launched into “systemic failures” that allowed Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer, to remain on his post after kidnapping, raping and murdering a 33-year-old woman.

Couzens, 48, was given a whole-life sentence last month for the killing of Sarah Everard under the guise of an arrest.