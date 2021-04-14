UK records another 2,472 Covid cases, 23 deaths

London, April 14 : Another 2,472 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,375,814, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The country also reported another 23 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,123. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 32.2 million people have been given the first jab of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Earlier on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that lockdown, not the country’s vaccine rollout, is the main reason for the decline of Covid-19 infections.

“So, as we unlock, the result will inevitably be that we will see more infection, sadly we will see more hospitalization and deaths, and people have just got to understand that,” he said.

However, Johnson said “at the moment” he couldn’t see “any reason” to change his roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions.

All shops reopened from Monday along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services.

Restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres can all open.

On May 17, restaurants and pubs are expected to be allowed to resume indoor service and see most rules on gathering outdoors lifted.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants and the third wave of pandemic in the European continent.