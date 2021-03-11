UK records another 5,926 Covid cases, 190 deaths

London, March 11 : Another 5,926 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,234,924, according to official figures.

The country also reported another 190 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the national death toll to 124,987. These figures only include people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi warned against the misinformation that coronavirus vaccines may impact fertility, which has caused some women to become hesitant about having the jab.

“Some of the focus groups and polling evidence suggests much of the hesitancy is around issues around fertility,” Zahawi told the Women and Equalities Committee of the British parliament.

“Some of the anti-vax messages, which are clearly directed at both young men and women around fertility, are false, but proving to be sadly quite potent,” he said.

Zahawi made the remarks as more than 22.8 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of a coronavirus vaccine.

On February 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his long-anticipated “roadmap” exiting the lockdown. The reopening of schools in England on Monday was the first part of the four-step plan, which Johnson said was designed to be “cautious but irreversible.”

Meanwhile, experts have warned Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants and the risks of the public breaching restriction rules.

