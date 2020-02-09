UK reports 4th case of coronavirus

A+ A-

London: The UK Health authorities on Sunday confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in the country, involving a person who was a “known contact of a previously confirmed UK case” and caught the virus in France.

In a statement shared by UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said that the patient has been transferred to a specialist National Health Service (NHS) centre at The Royal Free Hospital and that the health authorities are “working quickly to identify any further contacts the patient has had.”

“Experts at Public Health England continue to work hard tracing patient contacts from the UK cases. They successfully identified this individual and ensured the appropriate support was provided,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted that the country has evacuated 105 British nationals and 95 European nationals from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan.

The virus, which originated in China, has killed 780 people in that country alone, while cases have been registered in several countries across the world, including India.