UK reports 88,376 new Covid cases, biggest daily spike since pandemic began

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 17th December 2021 7:56 am IST
Israel reports third case of Omicron variant of COVID-19
Representative Image

London: The United Kingdom on Thursday reported 88,376 COVID-19 cases, breaking the previous record for the highest number of cases ever recorded since the pandemic began.

#OmicronVariant latest information 1,691 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the UK. Confirmed Omicron cases in the UK now total 11,708,” said UK Health Security Agency.

“The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: http://coronavirus.data.gov.uk On 16 December, 88,376 new cases and 146 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK,” it added.

MS Education Academy

The new record comes amid a surge in infections caused by the more transmissible Omicron variant. Experts say that this new variant is doubling its number every two or three days and will soon become dominant in the UK.

The latest figures have taken the total number of COVID-19 infections in the UK to 11 million, while the death toll now stands at 147,937 since the pandemic began.

As of December 16, 25,477,345 booster and third vaccine doses have been given in the UK.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button