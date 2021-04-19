UK imposes travel restrictions on people coming from india

New Delhi: The UK will impose travel restrictions on air passengers coming from India due to the fast-spreading coronavirus variant in the South Asian country, reports said on Monday.

India was added in the ‘Red List’ of countries, or those countries, whose citizens can not freely travel to the UK.

Reports quoted UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock terming the decision as a difficult but vital one to make.

As per norms, non-UK or Irish citizens will not be allowed to enter the European country post early morning on Friday.

Presently, Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operate flights between the two countries.

Last year, India had suspended all flights to and from the UK from December 23 in the wake of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus found in the European country.

Lately, rising Covid cases in India has forced many state governments to implement fresh COVID-19 restrictions during last two-three weeks.

The country’s medical infrastructure is also facing heavy strain due to the rising numbers.