UK ‘top target’ for Russia, says report

But much of the "highly sensitive" detail will not be published due to fears Russia could use the evidence to threaten the UK.

Posted By News Desk Published: 21st July 2020 4:47 pm IST
Boris Johnson

London: The UK government’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) revealed in a report on Tuesday that Russia sees the country as one of its “top targets” in the West.

The London-based ISC’s inquiry covers several topics, including disinformation campaigns, cyber tactics and Russian expatriates in the UK, the BBC reported.

But much of the “highly sensitive” detail will not be published due to fears Russia could use the evidence to threaten the UK.

The long-awaited report said Russian influence in the UK was “the new normal”, and accused successive governments of welcoming the country’s oligarchs “with open arms”.

It said the UK was “clearly a target” for disinformation campaigns around its elections and called for an “immediate action” to help intelligence services tackle “this competent adversary”.

The committee also criticised No 10 for delaying the report’s publication.

The Downing Street was accused of holding back its release ahead of December’s UK election – which it has denied.

But speaking at a press conference to launch the report, one of the ISC’s committee members, Kevan Jones, criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not signing it off sooner, saying there was “no reason for delay”.

Another ISC committee member, Stewart Hosie said no one in government wanted to touch the issue of Russian interference with a “10-foot pole”, and no one knew if Moscow had tried to interfere with the 2016 referendum “because they did not want to know”.

Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close