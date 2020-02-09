menu
U’khand CM lays foundation stone of Plastic Recycling Facility

Posted by Neha Published: February 09, 2020, 11:56 pm IST
U’khand CM lays foundation stone of Plastic Recycling Facility

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a Common Waste Plastic Recycling Facility (CWPRF), in Sidcul here.

“The plant will soon start operating and new projects will be taken up to recycle single-use plastic,” said the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The chief minister said that this facility is a step towards realising the dream of a “Swachh Bharat.”

“The plastic recycling plant will be ready in 6-8 months, and will help in recycling single-use plastic,” Rawat further added.

Source: ANI
