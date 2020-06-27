U’khand Cong demands withdrawal of cases against its leaders

By Qayam Published: June 27, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
Congress

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday demanded immediate withdrawal of cases against party leaders, accusing the BJP government in the state of stifling the voice of the opposition for raising people’s issues.

Cases have been lodged against more than 150 Congress leaders, including Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh, for gathering in Gandhi Park area here on June 25 violating social distancing norms to protest against the fuel price hike across the country.

Demanding immediate withdrawal of cases against Congress leaders, Leader of opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh said it was an attempt to stifle the voice of the opposition which was only exercising its democratic right to protest.

PCC vice president Suryakant Dhasmana said such intimidating tactics were not going to work as the party was fighting for the common man.

“V won’t budge by such pressure tactics as V r fighting for the common man,” he said in a tweet.

However, rubbishing the Congress’ charge, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said, “No one was stifling the voice of the opposition. They were booked as they violated the norms of social distancing which is a must for everyone’s safety against coronavirus.”

Source: PTI
