U’khand: One more tests positive for coronavirus at AIIMS

Rishikesh: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday, officials said.

This is the sixth case of coronavirus at the hospital in the last nine days.

The latest case is that of a 29-year-old nursing officer at the facility, nodal officer for corona cases at the hospital Madhur Uniyal said.

She was posted in the ICU of medicine department and had come in indirect contact with the brain stroke patient who had tested positive for COVID 19 and passed away on Friday.

Meanwhile, additional SDM Apoorva Pandey said the lane where the nursing officer’s house is located on Veerbhadra Marg has been sealed.

The nurse showed symptoms of COVID-19 on April 30.

After testing positive for the pandemic, she has been shifted from home isolation to the quarantine centre at AIIMS, Uniyal said.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.