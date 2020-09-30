U’khand: Two suspended for death of compounder by electrocution

Dehradun: Two engineers of the Uttarakhand electricity department were suspended on Wednesday after the death of a compounder due to electrocution in Haldwani, according to an official statement.

Kamal Rawat, a compounder, was going to his workplace on his bicycle when he came in contact with broken high tension electric wires and died on the spot.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had taken serious note of the incident in Haldwani on September 25 and sought a report from the department.

A junior engineer and an assistant engineer of the department were suspended for negligence of duty in connection with the incident, the statement said.

Source: PTI