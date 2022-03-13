Ukraine crisis: 67 civilians killed, buried in mass grave

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has retweeted a picture of a mass grave where 67 civilians were buried in Bucha city, around 60 kilometers from the city of Kyiv.

“67 civilians killed by Russian occupiers were buried in a mass grave on the territory of a church in Bucha city, Kyiv. Some victims have not even been identified. This horror is our reality today, in the 21st century!” said the tweet.

67 civilians killed by Russian occupiers were buried in a mass grave on the territory of church in Bucha city, Kyiv region. Some victims have not even been identified.



This horror is our reality today, in the 21st century! #StandWithUkraine#StopPutin pic.twitter.com/JeeLw30bjb — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) March 13, 2022

A video has also been doing the rounds on the internet where it shows volunteers dragging the dead in a mass grave.

67 civilians were buried in a mass grave next to the local church in Bucha town (30 km from Kyiv) on 10 March 2022. The civilians were killed by Russian military. Video from Facebook Lesya Vakulyuk.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/S7ztJm4urN — Kyrylo Loukerenko (@K_Loukerenko) March 12, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24 has killed at least 549 civilians, 41 of whom were children, the United Nations said.

At least an additional 957 civilians have been injured, according to the U.N.’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Russian invasion has brought strong criticism from the West and other European countries. Strong sanctions have been invoked on Russia, the latest being the United States refusing to buy Russian oil.