Ukraine crisis: Andhra Pradesh sets up helpline number for stranded Indians

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th February 2022 12:23 pm IST

Amaravati: Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed officials to coordinate with the Union External Affairs Ministry to provide the best possible help to the stranded students from Andhra Pradesh in Ukraine.

The officials include P Ravi Shankar, OSD, (mobile number-9871999055), MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner (9871990081) and ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner (9871999430) and email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com.

The helpline number set up is 0863-2340678 and WhatsApp number- 8500027678.

