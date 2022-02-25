Ukraine crisis: Naidu urges Jaishankar to evacuate Telegu people

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote to the External Affairs Minister Subramanian Jaishankar uring him to evacuate Telegu students stranded in war-tirn Ukraine.

The TDP supremo also put out a tweet along with the letter and said, “Concerned about the safety and wellbeing of Indians (especially Telugus) stuck in Ukraine amidst #UkraineRussia crisis. Wrote to@DrSJaishankar Garu requesting to evacuate our people on an emergency basis.”

In the letter addressed to Jaishankar, Naidu said, “The manner in which you brought loved ones home during the COVID-19 crisis is still fresh in our memories.” He then highlighted the issue of Indian students and professionals currently stuck in Ukraine and said, “There are numerous Telugu people in Ukraine including professionals and 4,000 students studying there.”

The TDP chief went on to say, “It has come to my notice that several Telugu people are finding it difficult to access ATMs, while food supplies are scarce and depleting.” He further stated that a number of people based in the cities of Kyiv and Odessa are facing issues due to the closure of universities and offices.

Naidu further said that a few students failed to board the flight at the Kyiv Airport, and have been sheltered in a school by the Indian embassy. He appealed to the minister to ensure the safe return of students to India, adding that it would be a relief for parents who are worried about their children.