Ukraine earns $22.2bn from grain, oilseeds exports in 2021-2022

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd July 2022 10:35 am IST
Ukraine earns $22.2bn from grain, oilseeds exports in 2021-2022
Representative Image

Kiev: Ukraine has earned $22.2 billion from exporting grain and oilseeds in the 2021-2022 marketing year, the state-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

The revenues were earned from the export of 61.52 million ton of cereals and oilseeds between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, Ukrinform reported on Saturday, citing Taras Kachka, the country’s trade representative and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

Also Read
UK announces further military support for Ukraine

Ukraine’s earnings last season were driven primarily by corn and sunflower oil exports, together contributing $11.6 billion, Kachka said.

MS Education Academy

In 2021, Ukraine harvested a record crop of grain, legumes and oilseeds totaling more than 106 million ton, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button