Ukraine minister says India should recognise danger of rising impunity in neighbourhood

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2023 9:44 pm IST
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzhaparova

New Delhi: Ukraine has indicated to India to recognise the danger of not stopping “impunity”, in an indirect reference to China and Pakistan.

As per reports, Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister, told mediapersons at an interactive session held at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on Tuesday that India also has a difficult neighbourhood with China and Pakistan and the Crimea episode has a lesson for India too.

“Whenever impunity happens and if it is not stopped, it becomes bigger,” Dzhaparova was quoted as saying by reports.

MS Education Academy

Her comments could be seen as referring to India’s territorial disputes with China and Pakistan.

Also Read
Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister to visit India on Sunday

The Ukraine minister’s reference to Crimea was in relation to the events preceding the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

Dzhaparova said that these developments could serve as an example of how to handle “difficult neighbours”.

She was further quoted as saying that “Ukraine really wants India and Ukraine to be closer. Yes, there is a history between us. But we want to start a new relationship with India”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2023 9:44 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button