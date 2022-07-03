Ukraine says Russia lost nearly 36,000 military personnel

Published: 3rd July 2022
Kiev: The Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed on Sunday that it “has killed about 35,970 Russian soldiers between February 24 and July 3, including 100 in the past day alone”.

The claim was made by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the Ukrainian troops have also “destroyed 1,584 Russian tanks, 3,744 armoured fighting vehicles, 801 artillery systems, 246 multiple launch rocket systems, 105 air defence systems, 217 warplanes, 187 helicopters, 654 operational and tactical level UAVs, 144 cruise missiles, 15 warships/boats, 2,618 other vehicles and tanker trucks, and 64 pieces of special equipment”.

“The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions,” the General Staff said.

