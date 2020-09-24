Ukraine wants clear membership prospect from EU: Prez

Kiev, Sep 24 : Ukraine seeks to obtain a clear, articulated prospect of membership from the European Union (EU), President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“The EU is our key partner in restoring sovereignty and territorial integrity and supporting reforms. Since the signing of the Association Agreement, the EU has become Ukraine’s main trading partner, which already accounts for more than 40 per cent of our foreign trade… However, Ukraine wants full integration into the EU,” Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying on Wednesday.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is currently working on deepening the integration with the EU within the framework of the Association Agreement, as well as adapting the trade part of the agreement to modern economic realities, Xinhua news agency.

This would be one of the core topics of the Ukraine-EU summit held in Brussels.

The President stated that a reformed and strong Ukraine could significantly strengthen the EU.

Earlier this week, Zelensky had a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during the first visit of the EU foreign minister to Ukraine.

