Ukraine’s coronavirus count reaches 72,168

Kiev: Ukraine has detected 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With these new cases, the total number of coronavirus count has reached 72,168 while 1,725 people have died due to the disease. Over 39,000 people who contracted COVID-19 have now recovered.

The Ivano-Frankivsk region accounts for most of the new cases, as 115 cases have been recorded there. It is followed by the Lviv region with 112 new cases, and the Ukrainian capital of Kiev with 110 cases.

The daily growth rate in Ukraine has fluctuated since the beginning of the outbreak, but statistics over the past week have posted increases of about 1,000 infections daily, centred around the capital and western regions.

Source: ANI