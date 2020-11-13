Ukrainian president in hospital with Covid-19

Kiev, Nov 13 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, who on Monday were diagnosed with the coronavirus, are currently in isolated wards at the hospital, the media reported on Thursday.

“Everything is quite strict, regulated by protocol. They are in Feofania hospital. There is a special office where the president can hold meetings.” Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the president’s office, told media.

According to Podoliak, a communication channel has been set up in Zelensky’s ward, allowing him to keep to his regular work schedule while under isolation, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 5,00,865 Covid-19 cases, with 9,145 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 2,27,694 patients have recovered, according to the country’s health ministry.

