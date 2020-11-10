Ukrainian president tests positive for COVID-19

Kiev, Nov 10 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tested positive for COVID-19, the president’s office confirmed.

“The head of state is feeling well and will continue to perform his duties remotely in self-isolation,” the president’s office said on its official Facebook page on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Head of the Office of the President, his deputies and employees of the Office take PCR tests on a regular basis,” the Facebook statement added.

A total of 469,018 COVID-19 cases, with 8,565 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine as of Monday, while 209,143 patients have recovered, according to the country’s health ministry.

