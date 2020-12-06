UK’s Labour leader in self-quarantine for 2nd times

London, Dec 6 : UK’s Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has gone into self-quarantine for a second time after a member of his staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed.

“Keir is well and not showing any symptoms. He will now be working from home,” Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesperson as saying on Saturday.

The Labour leader is expected to remain in quarantine until December 16 after coming in contact with the staff member on December 1, Sky News reported.

Starmer had self-isolated for the first time in September after one of his children showed symptoms.

He went back to work later after his child tested negative for the virus.

The latest development comes a week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out of his own isolation period, having had contact with an MP who tested positive for Covid-19.

England is currently under a new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions that replaced the month-long national lockdown in England which ended on Dcember 2.

Under the new system, shops will be allowed to re-open across England, giving a Christmas bonanza to the struggling retail sector.

But all bars and restaurants in the toughest Tier 3 areas will remain closed.

The system put about 98 per cent of England into the highest Tier 2 and 3.

