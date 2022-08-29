ultimate Kho Kho league 2022

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 29th August 2022 9:31 am IST
ultimate Kho Kho league 2022
Pune: Players of Telugu Yoddhas and Mumbai Khiladis play during their Ultimate Kho Kho League match, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_23_2022_000201B)
Pune: Chennai Quick Guns’ Rajvardhan Patil escapes a pole dive by Aniket Pote of Gujarat Giants during the Ultimate Kho Kho League match between Chennai Quick Guns and Gujarat Giants, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pune: Players of Gujarat Giants and Rajasthan Warriors play during their Ultimate Kho Kho League match, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Pune: Players of Chennai Quick Guns and Rajasthan Warriors play during their Ultimate Kho Kho League match, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button