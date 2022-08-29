ultimate Kho Kho league 2022

Pune: Chennai Quick Guns' Rajvardhan Patil escapes a pole dive by Aniket Pote of Gujarat Giants during the Ultimate Kho Kho League match between Chennai Quick Guns and Gujarat Giants, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo) Pune: Players of Gujarat Giants and Rajasthan Warriors play during their Ultimate Kho Kho League match, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo) Pune: Players of Chennai Quick Guns and Rajasthan Warriors play during their Ultimate Kho Kho League match, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)