‘Ultra Nationalist’ Arnab, others quiet over India Navy spy case

New Delhi: As many as 11 Navy personnel and two civilians have been apprehended in connection with an alleged espionage case where Pakistani intelligence operatives virtually honey-trapped them on social media.

The case had started after a joint operation involving the Andhra Pradesh Police, Naval Intelligence and Central Intelligence Agencies arrested seven navy personnel who have been allegedly involved in espionage.

The case is under investigation by the police authorities of Andhra Pradesh in which the Naval intelligence is providing full cooperation.

The Navy personnel apprehended by the police are from the different naval bases including Mumbai, Karwar (Karnataka) and Visakhapatnam.

Silence of media on the issue

Despite the arrest of navy personnel in the alleged espionage case, ultra-nationalists including Arnab Goswami seem reluctant to report or have a debate on the important issue.

Arnab Goswami is among the persons who term JNU students a tukde tukde gang despite the fact that these students stand in support of the Constitution of India and highlights government’s failure in addressing issues such as unemployment, poverty, rising inflation etc.

These media houses run hours of debate on topics that create the rift between society instead of highlight the important issues including national security.

It may be recalled that in one of the incidents, Arnab Goswami had confronted Aparna Sen when she was talking to media on the open ‘Intolerance’ letter to PM Modi.

Discussion on national security

If these people are really in favour of national security, then they would have reported the alleged espionage case and arranged a debate on the national security issue.

Public should decide which issue is important, ‘hate politics of some political leaders’ or ‘discussion on national security’?

Abhisar Sharma condemns media’s silence over the issue

Senior Journalist Abhisar Sharma questioned the media’s silence over the alleged espionage case. He also questioned the ruling party’s attitude.

Questioning the government, he asked is it not an important issue that has to be discussed at all platforms.

During the discussion over the issue, he had listed the surnames of the persons arrested in the case.

Criticizing the expenditure on Trump’s visit to India, he said that the government is comprising with the prestige of the country, however, in return, it is not likely to get anything.