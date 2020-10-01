Umar Khalid arrested by Crime branch in another riots case

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in another case related to the Northeast Delhi riots which happened in February. Khalid was earlier arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in the Delhi riots. He is in judicial custody since then.

This time, Khalid has been booked in connection with the Khajuri Khas violence. He has been taken into three days police custody by the Crime Branch, which has been probing riot-related cases, a senior officer said.

A case of rioting was registered at Khajuri Khas police station in which 15 people, including former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, were arrested for their alleged role in the riots that occurred at 2.15 pm on February 24 outside Hussain’s house in Chand Bagh.

Khalid was arrested on September 13 under UAPA in a Delhi riots case and is in judicial custody in Tihar jail since then. Delhi court had sent him to judicial custody till October 22.